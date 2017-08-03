(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Zealand C130H flies by Three Sisters

    RAAF RICHMOND, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Erin Hickok 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A C-130H Hercules assigned to the No. 40th Squadron, Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Auckland, flies by the Three Sisters rock formation in Katoomba, Australia, during a training sortie while attending a flying training course with the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, March 8, 2017. This is the first time the AATTC has taught courses overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erin Hickok)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Zealand C130H flies by Three Sisters [Image 1 of 5], by MSgt Erin Hickok, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

