New Zealand C130H flies by Three Sisters

A C-130H Hercules assigned to the No. 40th Squadron, Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Auckland, flies by the Three Sisters rock formation in Katoomba, Australia, during a training sortie while attending a flying training course with the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, March 8, 2017. This is the first time the AATTC has taught courses overseas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erin Hickok)

