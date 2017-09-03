(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 RS Atlanta and RS Columbia Educators Workshop [Image 2 of 2]

    2017 RS Atlanta and RS Columbia Educators Workshop

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Rigsby 

    6th Marine Corps District

    James Rumbaugh a school counselor at Charles D. Owen High School participates in the confidence course during the Recruiting Station Atlanta/Columbia Educators Workshop aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Mar. 9, 2017. These participants come from both Recruiting Station Atlanta and Columbia to experience the Educators Workshop. The Educators Workshop provides an opportunity for educators to have an inside look at the Marine Corps to better inform students in their respective schools. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack A. E. Rigsby/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 16:23
    Photo ID: 3217662
    VIRIN: 170309-M-CR240-004
    Resolution: 2670x1780
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 RS Atlanta and RS Columbia Educators Workshop [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Jack Rigsby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    2017 RS Atlanta and RS Columbia Educators Workshop
    2017 RS Atlanta and RS Columbia Educators Workshop

    TAGS

    Confidence Course
    Marines
    Drill Instructor
    Recruiting
    Marine Corps Recruiting
    RS Columbia
    RS Atlanta
    6th MCD
    6th Marine Corps Distict
    2017 educators workshop
    Reppel Tower

