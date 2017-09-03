James Rumbaugh a school counselor at Charles D. Owen High School participates in the confidence course during the Recruiting Station Atlanta/Columbia Educators Workshop aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Mar. 9, 2017. These participants come from both Recruiting Station Atlanta and Columbia to experience the Educators Workshop. The Educators Workshop provides an opportunity for educators to have an inside look at the Marine Corps to better inform students in their respective schools. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack A. E. Rigsby/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 16:23 Photo ID: 3217662 VIRIN: 170309-M-CR240-004 Resolution: 2670x1780 Size: 1.01 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 RS Atlanta and RS Columbia Educators Workshop [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Jack Rigsby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.