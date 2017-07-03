U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Krystian Zyszczynski, an aircraft hydraulic systems specialist with the 182nd Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, reunites with family after returning home from deployment in Peoria, Ill., March 7, 2017. Zyszczynski and more than 100 Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing mobilized to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 16:47
|Photo ID:
|3217635
|VIRIN:
|170307-Z-EU280-1030
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Hometown:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Peoria Air National Guardsmen return from Operation Freedom’s Sentinel deployment [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT