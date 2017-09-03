(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Latinos in Engineering and Science Leadership Academy [Image 1 of 6]

    Latinos in Engineering and Science Leadership Academy

    ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Rebecca Eller 

    8th Marine Corps District

    Master Sgt. Abiud Montes, Recruiting Support Officer with 6th Marine Corps District, conducts an interview with a student attending, Latinos in Science and Engineering Leadership Academy (MAES). MAES was founded in 1974 to increase the number of Latinos in engineering, technical, mathematics and science fields. The organization’s mission is to promote, cultivate and honor excellence in education and leadership among Latinos engineers and scientists.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Latinos in Engineering and Science Leadership Academy [Image 1 of 6], by Sgt Rebecca Eller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MCRC
    MAES
    Diveristy
    Latinos

