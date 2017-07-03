(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    31st MEU personnel onload, USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 1 of 2]

    31st MEU personnel onload, USS Bonhomme Richard

    OKINAWA, JAPAN, JAPAN

    03.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170307-N-WF272-197 OKINAWA, Japan (March 7, 2017) Marines, assigned to 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), embark amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during a personnel onload. Bonhomme Richard and 31st MEU are scheduled for a routine patrol in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, operating together as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 18:07
    Photo ID: 3215073
    VIRIN: 170307-N-WF272-197
    Resolution: 3000x2273
    Size: 941.55 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JAPAN, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU personnel onload, USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

