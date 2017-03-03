170303-N-SA173-040

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (March 3, 2017) A special “Rosie the Riveter” cake was created by the bakery shop aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) for the command’s Women's History Month observance on the ship's mess deck. The event honored trailblazing Navy women such as Rear Adm. Grace Hopper, Capt. Sarah Joyner, and Chief Yeoman Loretta Walsh. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juan Cubano/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 17:55 Photo ID: 3215014 VIRIN: 170303-N-SA173-040 Resolution: 5247x3426 Size: 1.36 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170303-N-SA173-040 [Image 1 of 12], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.