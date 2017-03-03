170303-N-SA173-040
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (March 3, 2017) A special “Rosie the Riveter” cake was created by the bakery shop aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) for the command’s Women's History Month observance on the ship's mess deck. The event honored trailblazing Navy women such as Rear Adm. Grace Hopper, Capt. Sarah Joyner, and Chief Yeoman Loretta Walsh. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juan Cubano/Released)
Lincoln Celebrates Women’s History Month
