(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170303-N-SA173-040 [Image 1 of 12]

    170303-N-SA173-040

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    170303-N-SA173-040
    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (March 3, 2017) A special “Rosie the Riveter” cake was created by the bakery shop aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) for the command’s Women's History Month observance on the ship's mess deck. The event honored trailblazing Navy women such as Rear Adm. Grace Hopper, Capt. Sarah Joyner, and Chief Yeoman Loretta Walsh. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juan Cubano/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 17:55
    Photo ID: 3215014
    VIRIN: 170303-N-SA173-040
    Resolution: 5247x3426
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170303-N-SA173-040 [Image 1 of 12], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170303-N-SA173-040
    170303-N-SA173-031
    170302-N-WP746-118
    170302-N-WP746-049
    170302-N-IK431-040
    170302-N-IK431-033
    170302-N-IK431-011
    170302-N-IK431-002
    170301-N-NN369-163
    170301-N-NN369-139
    170301-N-NN369-085
    170301-N-NN369-074

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lincoln Celebrates Women’s History Month

    TAGS

    Cake
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    Women's History Month
    USN
    CVN 72
    Rosie the Riveter

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT