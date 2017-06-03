Air Force's first HC-130 takes its final flight to retirement

King 52, the first HC-130 configured for Air Force rescue in 1964, departs from Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, for the last time March 9, 2017. The aircraft, tail number 4852, will retire at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, with more than 50 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Lindsey Maurice)

