    Air Force's first HC-130 takes its final flight to retirement [Image 1 of 4]

    Air Force's first HC-130 takes its final flight to retirement

    MELBORNE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lindsey Maurice 

    920th Rescue Wing

    King 52, the first HC-130 configured for Air Force rescue in 1964, departs from Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, for the last time March 9, 2017. The aircraft, tail number 4852, will retire at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, with more than 50 years of service. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Lindsey Maurice)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 15:46
    Photo ID: 3211241
    VIRIN: 170306-F-WH566-042
    Resolution: 3190x2019
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: MELBORNE, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force's first HC-130 takes its final flight to retirement [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Lindsey Maurice, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    rescue
    HC-130
    retirement
    historical flight
    King 52

    • LEAVE A COMMENT