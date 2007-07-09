AFRL engineer inducted into Air Force Safety Hall of Fame

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Dr. Jeffrey Calcaterra, the Structural Materials Evaluation Team Lead in the Systems Support Division, Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory, has been selected as the newest inductee into the Air Force Safety Hall of Fame. The award recognizes individuals who have made contributions of enduring and significant impact to Air Force safety and mishap prevention. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo/released)
