    AFRL engineer inducted into Air Force Safety Hall of Fame [Image 1 of 2]

    AFRL engineer inducted into Air Force Safety Hall of Fame

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2007

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Dr. Jeffrey Calcaterra, the Structural Materials Evaluation Team Lead in the Systems Support Division, Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory, has been selected as the newest inductee into the Air Force Safety Hall of Fame. The award recognizes individuals who have made contributions of enduring and significant impact to Air Force safety and mishap prevention. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo/released)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2007
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 08:50
    Photo ID: 3210498
    VIRIN: 170306-F-ZS999-002
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    safety
    Engineer
    Air Force
    Hall of Fame
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Air Force Safety
    Materials and Manufacturing
    Systems Support

