Nina Lee, Airman and Family Readiness Center community readiness specialist, explains the financial readiness information used to brief first duty station officers at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 14, 2017. The AFRC conducts mandatory financial briefings to assist first duty station officers within 90 days of their arrival to the installation, in order to help the officers manage their personal finances and provide resources to help educate the Airmen that they will supervise. (U. S. Air Force photo by Beverly Joyner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 08:50 Photo ID: 3210494 VIRIN: 170214-F-XU223-001 Resolution: 2768x1877 Size: 2.29 MB Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helping new officers increase financial management skills, by Beverly A Joyner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.