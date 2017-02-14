(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Helping new officers increase financial management skills

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Beverly A Joyner 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Nina Lee, Airman and Family Readiness Center community readiness specialist, explains the financial readiness information used to brief first duty station officers at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 14, 2017. The AFRC conducts mandatory financial briefings to assist first duty station officers within 90 days of their arrival to the installation, in order to help the officers manage their personal finances and provide resources to help educate the Airmen that they will supervise. (U. S. Air Force photo by Beverly Joyner)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 08:50
    Photo ID: 3210494
    VIRIN: 170214-F-XU223-001
    Resolution: 2768x1877
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helping new officers increase financial management skills, by Beverly A Joyner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    financial management
    financial readiness
    JBLE AFRC
    finance briefing
    first duty station officers
    JBLE Airmen & Family Readiness Center

