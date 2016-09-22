Molly Frey, a senior at Pickerington North High School, golfs at Groveport Country Club Sept. 22, 2016, in Groveport, Ohio. Frey recently won the 2017 National Guard Military Child of the Year award from Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit serving America’s military families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 07:37
|Photo ID:
|3210458
|VIRIN:
|160922-Z-UU033-003
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Guard Military Child of the year [Image 1 of 3], by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Ohio National Guard military child wins national award
LEAVE A COMMENT