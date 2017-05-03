Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5, prepare to lift a training mine with members of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Underwater Dive Team in Jinhae, ROK, March 6, 2017, as part of exercise Foal Eagle 2017. Foal Eagle is an annual, bilateral training exercise designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. and ROK forces and their ability to work together during a crisis. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alfred A. Coffield)

