South Carolina National Guard Soldiers assigned to Detachment 2, Company C, 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion conduct medevac training at McEntire Joint National Guart Base in Eastover, South Carolina, Mar 5, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joshua Chastain)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 14:13
|Photo ID:
|3207652
|VIRIN:
|170305-Z-xy000-001
|Resolution:
|4103x2725
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|EASTOVER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, South Carolina Army National Guard conducts medevac training, by CPT Joshuah Chastain, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
