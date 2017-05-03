(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    South Carolina Army National Guard conducts medevac training

    South Carolina Army National Guard conducts medevac training

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Capt. Joshuah Chastain 

    South Carolina National Guard

    South Carolina National Guard Soldiers assigned to Detachment 2, Company C, 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion conduct medevac training at McEntire Joint National Guart Base in Eastover, South Carolina, Mar 5, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joshua Chastain)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina Army National Guard conducts medevac training, by CPT Joshuah Chastain, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    South Carolina National Guard flight medics train for emergency response

    • LEAVE A COMMENT