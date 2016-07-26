(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Reserve Airmen Stand Ready to Help Fight Wildfires [Image 1 of 2]

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2016

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando 

    Defense Media Activity

    Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Tye Taylor is a maintenance flight chief with the 302nd Airlift Wing and assigned to work on C-130 Hercules aircraft equipped with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., July 26, 2016. DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2016
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 09:46
    Photo ID: 3206680
    VIRIN: 160726-D-BN624-053
    Resolution: 2160x1440
    Size: 720.83 KB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Airmen Stand Ready to Help Fight Wildfires [Image 1 of 2], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Peterson Air Force Base
    302nd Airlift Wing
    Colorado
    MAFFS
    Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System

