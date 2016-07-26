Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Tye Taylor is a maintenance flight chief with the 302nd Airlift Wing and assigned to work on C-130 Hercules aircraft equipped with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., July 26, 2016. DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 09:46
|Photo ID:
|3206680
|VIRIN:
|160726-D-BN624-053
|Resolution:
|2160x1440
|Size:
|720.83 KB
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Reserve Airmen Stand Ready to Help Fight Wildfires [Image 1 of 2], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Reserve Airmen Stand Ready to Help Fight Wildfires
LEAVE A COMMENT