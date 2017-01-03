(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Atlantic Fleet Training and Testing Study Area [Image 4 of 4]

    Atlantic Fleet Training and Testing Study Area

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Bobbie Camp 

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    170302-N-GX781-092 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 2, 2017) Logistics Specialist Seaman Malcolm Robinson, from Tallahassee, Fla., reloads a .50-caliber machine gun aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) during live fire qualifications. The ship is operating in the Atlantic Fleet Training and Testing (AFTT) study area, which consists of approximately 2.6 million square nautical miles of open waters and designated airspace over the Atlantic Ocean along the eastern coast of North America, in portions of the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, at select Navy pier side locations, within port transit channels, near select civilian ports, and in specific inland waters. The U.S. Navy participates in the National Environmental Policy Act process to assess the potential environmental impacts associated with conducting safe, yet realistic training environments for Sailors and testing systems within the AFTT study area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colbey Livingston/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlantic Fleet Training and Testing Study Area [Image 1 of 4], by Bobbie Camp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    live fire
    Atlantic Ocean
    USS Mitscher
    AFTT
    Atlantic Fleet Training and Testing

