    South Carolina National Guard Chaplains convene for annual training [Image 1 of 2]

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2014

    Photo by Sgt. Tashera Pravato 

    108th Public Affairs Detachment

    Chaplain (Maj.) Ronald Thompson (left), South Carolina National Guard, asks a question to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robert E. Livingston, Jr., the adjutant general for South Carolina, concerning prayer during a 2-day training session for chaplains throughout the state at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina March 3. The annual training, held March 3 – 4, focused on updating chaplain skills and learning how to approach old challenges in new ways. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tashera Pravato/108th PAD)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2014
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 15:02
    Location: EASTOVER, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard Chaplains convene for annual training [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Tashera Pravato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Workshop
    South Carolina
    SC
    Columbia
    South Carolina National Guard
    resilience
    Prayer
    US Army
    Chaplain
    Army
    training
    National Guard
    Eastover
    McCrady
    SCNG
    Chaplains Corps
    McCrady Training Center
    Robert E. Livingston Jr
    John Denny
    service member family care

