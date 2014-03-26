South Carolina National Guard chaplains convene for annual training

Chaplain (Maj.) Ronald Thompson (left), South Carolina National Guard, asks a question to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robert E. Livingston, Jr., the adjutant general for South Carolina, concerning prayer during a 2-day training session for chaplains throughout the state at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina March 3. The annual training, held March 3 – 4, focused on updating chaplain skills and learning how to approach old challenges in new ways. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tashera Pravato/108th PAD)
