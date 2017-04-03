Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense visits Germany

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – Elisabeth Cordray, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for plans, visited the 7th Army Training Command, March 4, 2017, here. Cordray met with Brig. Gen. Tony Aguto, the 7ATC commanding general, to gain a better understanding of what the command does. She then visit Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment as they train in preparation for their up-coming participation in Allied Spirit VI. Cordray will also visit other commands and military communities to gain awareness of U.S. force posture in Germany and all the efforts it supports. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth D. Reed)

