    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense visits Germany [Image 1 of 12]

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense visits Germany

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Reed 

    7th Army Training Command

    GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – Elisabeth Cordray, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for plans, visited the 7th Army Training Command, March 4, 2017, here. Cordray met with Brig. Gen. Tony Aguto, the 7ATC commanding general, to gain a better understanding of what the command does. She then visit Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment as they train in preparation for their up-coming participation in Allied Spirit VI. Cordray will also visit other commands and military communities to gain awareness of U.S. force posture in Germany and all the efforts it supports. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth D. Reed)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 08:49
    Photo ID: 3205142
    VIRIN: 170304-A-XJ896-008
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.41 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense visits Germany [Image 1 of 12], by SSG Kenneth Reed, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Soldiers
    1st Battalion
    Grafenwoehr Training Area
    503rd Infantry Regiment
    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense
    7th Army Training Command
    Elisabeth Cordray

