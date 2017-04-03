(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Connect, understand, motivate: Command Sgt. Maj. Weedon's life as a student of leadership [Image 1 of 2]

    Connect, understand, motivate: Command Sgt. Maj. Weedon's life as a student of leadership

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Capt. Martha Nigrelle 

    Texas Military Department

    Texas Military Deparment senior enlisted advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Mark A. Weedon, stands with Command Chief Master Sgt. Longoria with the 149th Fighter Wing during the Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition at Camp Swift near Bastrop, Texas, March 3, 2017. Command Chief Master Sgt. Longoria retired Feb. 25, 2017, after 35 years of service. Command Sgt. Maj. Weedon plans to retire March 25, 2017, after 26 years of service. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cpt. Martha Nigrelle/Released)

    This work, Connect, understand, motivate: Command Sgt. Maj. Weedon's life as a student of leadership [Image 1 of 2], by CPT Martha Nigrelle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TXARNG
    Texas Army National Guard
    BWC
    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition

    • LEAVE A COMMENT