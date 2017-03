Czech Army Staff Sgt. Jakub Domeny waits for instructions after firing at the M4 qualification event as part of the fifth annual Texas Military Department's Best Warrior Competition, at Camp Swift near Bastrop, Texas, March 3, 2017. This year's Best Warrior Competition was the second time Chilean soldiers participated and the first time for soldiers from the Czech Republic as part of Texas Military Department's initiative to develop relations with foreign partners. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Michael Giles/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.04.2017 19:23 Photo ID: 3204847 VIRIN: 170303-Z-WL838-004 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 4.36 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texas Military Department's Best Warrior Competition 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Michael Giles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.