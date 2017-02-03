(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Delta Motivational Run

    Delta Motivational Run

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Stegall 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island - Combat Camera

    Families wait to see their Marine during the Motivational Run on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., March 2, 2017. The Motivational Run is conducted on Family Day before the new Marines see their families again after thirteen weeks of training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Stegall/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 16:13
    Photo ID: 3203598
    VIRIN: 170224-M-PQ459-040
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 9.46 MB
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Motivational Run [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Motivational Run
    Parris Island
    Recruits
    Marines
    1st Battalion
    MCRDPI

