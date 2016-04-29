A Fox TV camera crew shoots footage of Tech. Sgt. Ben Domian, a survival, evasion, resistance, and escape specialist with the 920th Rescue Wing, in front of a HC-130 P/N King June 15, 2016 at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla. The network shot footage of Domian to use for its newest reality show, "Kicking and Screaming," which airs March. 9. Domian is one of 20 contestants on the show. (U.S. Air Force photo/Maj. Cathleen Snow)

Date Taken: 04.29.2016 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 This work, Rescue warrior battles it out on prime time reality show, by Maj. Cathleen Snow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.