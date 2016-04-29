(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rescue warrior battles it out on prime time reality show

    Rescue warrior battles it out on prime time reality show

    MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2016

    Photo by Maj. Cathleen Snow 

    920th Rescue Wing

    A Fox TV camera crew shoots footage of Tech. Sgt. Ben Domian, a survival, evasion, resistance, and escape specialist with the 920th Rescue Wing, in front of a HC-130 P/N King June 15, 2016 at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla. The network shot footage of Domian to use for its newest reality show, "Kicking and Screaming," which airs March. 9. Domian is one of 20 contestants on the show. (U.S. Air Force photo/Maj. Cathleen Snow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2016
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 14:34
    Photo ID: 3199993
    VIRIN: 160621-F-KH715-003
    Resolution: 1330x1138
    Size: 987.04 KB
    Location: MELBOURNE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rescue warrior battles it out on prime time reality show [Image 1 of 2], by Maj. Cathleen Snow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Rescue warrior battles it out on prime time reality show
    Rescue warrior battles it out on prime time reality show

    TAGS

    SERE
    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    Florida
    Washington
    Melbourne
    920th Rescue Wing
    oviedo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT