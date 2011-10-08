(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Powerhouse tours planned at Cordell Hull Dam

    CARTHAGE, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2011

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Cordell Hull Dam is offering free public tours of the powerhouse 9 a.m. Saturday, June 11, and 9 a.m. July 16. Guiding guests through the facilities, Corps of Engineers personnel and volunteers will provide information about Cordell Hull Lake’s unique history, project purposes, recreational opportunities, fish and wildlife benefits, as well as, an up-close look of the dam and powerhouse facilities.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Powerhouse tours planned at Cordell Hull Dam, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Navigation
    Hydropower
    Cordell Hull
    Powerhouse
    Cordell Hull Dam
    Cordell Hull Lake
    Public Tours

