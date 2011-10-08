Powerhouse tours planned at Cordell Hull Dam

Cordell Hull Dam is offering free public tours of the powerhouse 9 a.m. Saturday, June 11, and 9 a.m. July 16. Guiding guests through the facilities, Corps of Engineers personnel and volunteers will provide information about Cordell Hull Lake’s unique history, project purposes, recreational opportunities, fish and wildlife benefits, as well as, an up-close look of the dam and powerhouse facilities.

