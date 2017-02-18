(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Screen movement [Image 3 of 4]

    Screen movement

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    Tracked vehicles assigned to Charlie Troop, 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division observe the area for before a screen movement during Decisive Action Rotation 16-07, at the National Training Center Fort Irwin Calif., Feb. 18, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 13:08
    Photo ID: 3199782
    VIRIN: 170218-A-HK472-002
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Screen movement [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Esmeralda Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Screen Movement
    Screen Movement
    Screen movement
    Screen movement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    9th Cavalry Regiment
    Charlie Troop
    4th Squadron
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    NTC16-07
    Mohave Desert
    Tracked Vehicles

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT