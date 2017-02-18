Tracked vehicles assigned to Charlie Troop, 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division observe the area for before a screen movement during Decisive Action Rotation 16-07, at the National Training Center Fort Irwin Calif., Feb. 18, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes, Operations Group, National Training Center)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 13:08
|Photo ID:
|3199782
|VIRIN:
|170218-A-HK472-002
|Resolution:
|3840x2560
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Screen movement [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Esmeralda Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
