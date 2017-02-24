Jungle Survival Training During Cope North

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – Troops watch as U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kurtis Douge, 353rd Combat Training Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, strips the skin off a Brown Tree Snake during COPE NORTH 2017. Military planners added jungle survival training for the first time this year for air crews and other security forces. COPE NORTH is an annual, trilateral exercise designed to enhance operations for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief crisis response capabilities between security forces of the U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self Defense Force and the Royal Australian Air Force. COPE NORTH lays the foundation for regional cooperation expansion during real-world contingencies in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (Photo by Amy Forsythe/Defense Media Activity Guam)

