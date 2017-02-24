(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jungle Survival Training During Cope North [Image 2 of 2]

    Jungle Survival Training During Cope North

    GUAM

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Amy Forsythe 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – Troops watch as U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kurtis Douge, 353rd Combat Training Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, strips the skin off a Brown Tree Snake during COPE NORTH 2017. Military planners added jungle survival training for the first time this year for air crews and other security forces. COPE NORTH is an annual, trilateral exercise designed to enhance operations for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief crisis response capabilities between security forces of the U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self Defense Force and the Royal Australian Air Force. COPE NORTH lays the foundation for regional cooperation expansion during real-world contingencies in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (Photo by Amy Forsythe/Defense Media Activity Guam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 01:41
    Photo ID: 3199210
    VIRIN: 170224-N-AW818-005
    Resolution: 3784x2677
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Survival Training During Cope North [Image 1 of 2], by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Guam
    multinational
    survival
    Andersen Air Force Base
    RAAF
    Amy Forsythe
    PACOM
    Air Force
    Security Forces
    training
    jungle
    DMA Guam
    COPE NORTH17

