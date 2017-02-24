170224-F-SM465-106

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Heidi V. Brown, U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) director of global operations, receives a folded U.S. flag from U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Yudelki Mackenzie, a member of USSTRATCOM Joint Color Guard, during her retirement ceremony in the 557th Weather Wing auditorium, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., Feb. 24, 2017. Brown served more than 35 years in the U.S. Army and will effectively retire Apr. 1, 2017. Brown holds many distinctions, including the first woman to command and lead a U.S. Army brigade into combat, the first female general in the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery Branch, the senior female combat arms officer in the Army, the first female combatant command operations director and the first soldier to serve as USSTRATCOM director of global operations. Brown arrived at USSTRATCOM in February 2015, after serving as Missile Defense Agency’s test director at Fort Belvoir, Md. One of nine DoD unified combatant commands, USSTRATCOM has global strategic missions assigned through the Unified Command Plan that include strategic deterrence; space operations; cyberspace operations; joint electronic warfare; global strike; missile defense; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and analysis and targeting. (USSTRATCOM photo by Steve Cunningham)

