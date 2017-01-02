JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 1, 2017) – Hospitalman David Vargas (left), a behavioral health technician at Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville, conducts a block design test on a patient to assess functioning of the parietal and frontal lobes. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) can severely reduce performance. TBI can occur when an outside force impacts the head with enough force to move the brain within the skull, resulting in a direct injury to the brain. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Affairs/Released).
This work, Brain Injury Awareness Month, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
