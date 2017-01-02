(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Brain Injury Awareness Month

    Brain Injury Awareness Month

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 1, 2017) – Hospitalman David Vargas (left), a behavioral health technician at Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville, conducts a block design test on a patient to assess functioning of the parietal and frontal lobes. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) can severely reduce performance. TBI can occur when an outside force impacts the head with enough force to move the brain within the skull, resulting in a direct injury to the brain. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Affairs/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 09:53
    Photo ID: 3196767
    VIRIN: 170201-N-AW702-001
    Resolution: 4083x3138
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brain Injury Awareness Month, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Brain Injury Awareness Month

    TAGS

    TBI
    Traumatic brain injury
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT