Exercise Sea Soldier '17: US-Oman Bilateral Pointman Live-Fire Range

RABKUT, Oman (Feb. 20, 2017) U.S. Marine Cpl. Zachery Personett, a rifleman with Company A, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), escorts a Royal Army of Oman soldier through the pointman range during Exercise Sea Soldier, Feb. 20. The pointman range consisted of five pop-up targets at different distances, which a rifleman had to engage while on the move. Sea Soldier 2017 is an annual, bilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in maintaining regional stability and security. The 11th MEU is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

