Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician 2nd Class Dan Cunningham and EOD Technician 2nd Class Cody Boarders, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 Platoon 501, demonstrate the MK-16 Under water breathing apparatus to members of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Underwater Dive Team in Jinhae, ROK Feb. 28, 2017 as part of exercise Foal Eagle 2017. Foal Eagle is an annual, bilateral training exercise designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. and ROK forces, and their ability to work together during a crisis. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alfred A. Coffield)

