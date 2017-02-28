170228-N-PG340-xxx PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Feb. 28, 2017) Navy Medicine East (NME) budget team with the Annual American Society of Military Comptrollers Team Achievement Award they received Feb. 23 (from left to right): Carolyn Atkins, financial management analyst; Rashelle D. Taylor, budget department head; and Fitzgerald Wheeler, financial management analyst. NME is one of two regional commands that manage Navy Medicine's global health care network by overseeing the delivery of medical, dental and other health care services to approximately one million patients across almost 100 facilities across the eastern hemisphere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 11:15 Photo ID: 3194600 VIRIN: 170228-N-PG340-005 Resolution: 2748x3846 Size: 1.14 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Medicine East’s Budget Team receives Team Achievement Award, by PO2 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.