Private First Class Jacqueline Delgado, 188th Military Police Company, takes full advantage of the advanced rules by utilizing punches to the face in order to defeat her opponent, Feb 24,2017, at Kelly Fitness Center.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 01:51
|Photo ID:
|3194016
|VIRIN:
|170224-A-AP855-0670
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Giving “Fight Tonight” a new definition [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Uriah Walker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Giving “Fight Tonight” a new definition
