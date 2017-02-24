(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Giving “Fight Tonight” a new definition [Image 1 of 4]

    Giving “Fight Tonight” a new definition

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Uriah Walker 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Private First Class Jacqueline Delgado, 188th Military Police Company, takes full advantage of the advanced rules by utilizing punches to the face in order to defeat her opponent, Feb 24,2017, at Kelly Fitness Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 01:51
    Photo ID: 3194016
    VIRIN: 170224-A-AP855-0670
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: DAEGU, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Giving “Fight Tonight” a new definition [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Uriah Walker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Giving “Fight Tonight” a new definition
    Giving “Fight Tonight” a new definition
    Giving “Fight Tonight” a new definition
    Giving “Fight Tonight” a new definition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Giving “Fight Tonight” a new definition

    TAGS

    19th ESC
    Team 19
    Fight Tongiht

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT