Sgt. Daniel Arivett, a training noncommissioned officer assigned to Headquarters and Service Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, sleeps on the roof of a vehicle during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 2-17 aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 16, 2017. ITX is a combined-arms exercise which gives all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force an opportunity to utilize capabilities during large scale missions to become a more ready fighting force. 1/3 is currently participating as the ground combat element for this exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 20:00
|Photo ID:
|3192425
|VIRIN:
|170216-M-QH615-149
|Resolution:
|5210x3473
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|MCAGCC, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ITX 2-17 Final Exercise [Image 1 of 11], by Cpl Aaron Patterson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
