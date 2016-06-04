(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    52nd Signal Battalion "MacArthur's Own" hosts change of responsibility

    52nd Signal Battalion &quot;MacArthur's Own&quot; hosts change of responsibility

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    04.06.2016

    Photo by William King 

    2nd Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Benjamin VanHorne, commander of troops, leads the color guard at the 52nd Signal Battalion change of responsibility ceremony April 7, 2016 at Patch Barracks in Stuttgart. (U.S. Army photo by William B. King)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2016
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 08:12
    Photo ID: 3191171
    VIRIN: 160406-A-AL053-003
    Resolution: 3545x5317
    Size: 10.14 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd Signal Battalion "MacArthur's Own" hosts change of responsibility, by William King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    52nd Signal Battalion "MacArthur's Own" hosts change of responsibility

    TAGS

    signal

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT