U.S. Army Master Sgt. Benjamin VanHorne, commander of troops, leads the color guard at the 52nd Signal Battalion change of responsibility ceremony April 7, 2016 at Patch Barracks in Stuttgart. (U.S. Army photo by William B. King)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2016 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 08:12 Photo ID: 3191171 VIRIN: 160406-A-AL053-003 Resolution: 3545x5317 Size: 10.14 MB Location: STUTTGART, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd Signal Battalion "MacArthur's Own" hosts change of responsibility, by William King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.