    GENESIX

    SAINT HUBERT, BELGIUM

    06.28.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Cline 

    5th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Signal Brigade and Belgian soldiers from the 6th CIS Group work to pass voice and data through a U.S. Satellite Transportable Terminal during exercise GENESIX June 28, 2016 near Saint Hubert, Belgium. GENESIX is a binational U.S.-Belgian signal exercise designed to test theories about the interoperability of equipment and operating procedures in order to build partner capacity and relationships between the two NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian M. Cline)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2016
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 04:59
    Photo ID: 3190959
    VIRIN: 160628-A-QH684-001
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 6.77 MB
    Location: SAINT HUBERT, BE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GENESIX [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Brian Cline, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Communications
    Signal
    Soldiers

