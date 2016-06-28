U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Signal Brigade and Belgian soldiers from the 6th CIS Group work to pass voice and data through a U.S. Satellite Transportable Terminal during exercise GENESIX June 28, 2016 near Saint Hubert, Belgium. GENESIX is a binational U.S.-Belgian signal exercise designed to test theories about the interoperability of equipment and operating procedures in order to build partner capacity and relationships between the two NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian M. Cline)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 04:59
|Photo ID:
|3190959
|VIRIN:
|160628-A-QH684-001
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|6.77 MB
|Location:
|SAINT HUBERT, BE
This work, GENESIX [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Brian Cline, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
