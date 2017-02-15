(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ugandan and U.S. plan for Africa Readiness Training 2017 [Image 1 of 5]

    Ugandan and U.S. plan for Africa Readiness Training 2017

    JINJA, UGANDA

    02.15.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Africa

    U.S. and Ugandan soldiers pause for a photo in Singo, Uganda, during the initial planning event for the African Readiness Training 2017 exercise Feb. 15, 2017. Africa Readiness Training 2017 is a bilateral exercise between Ugandan and U.S. forces scheduled to take place in July in Uganda. (U.S. Army Africa photo)

    TAGS

    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    Uganda
    UPDF
    U.S. Africa Command
    U.S. Army Africa
    USAFRICOM
    13th ESC
    U.S. Army
    USARAF
    Uganda Peoples Defence Force
    African Horizons
    Africa Readiness Training
    ART17
    1-327 Infantry Battalion

