U.S. and Ugandan soldiers pause for a photo in Singo, Uganda, during the initial planning event for the African Readiness Training 2017 exercise Feb. 15, 2017. Africa Readiness Training 2017 is a bilateral exercise between Ugandan and U.S. forces scheduled to take place in July in Uganda. (U.S. Army Africa photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 04:18 Photo ID: 3190934 VIRIN: 170227-A-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.54 MB Location: JINJA, UG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ugandan and U.S. plan for Africa Readiness Training 2017 [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.