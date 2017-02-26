170227-N-WF272-091 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 27, 2017) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Jose Garcia (center), from Chicago, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Steve Sarsaba, from Waukegan, Ill., heave a mooring line on the fantail of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as the ship prepares to depart Sasebo, Japan. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 03:41
|Photo ID:
|3190915
|VIRIN:
|170227-N-WF272-091
|Resolution:
|3300x2229
|Size:
|1022.48 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JAPAN, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) departs Sasebo for spring deployment [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
