    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) departs Sasebo for spring deployment [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) departs Sasebo for spring deployment

    SASEBO, JAPAN, JAPAN

    02.26.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170227-N-WF272-091 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 27, 2017) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Jose Garcia (center), from Chicago, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Steve Sarsaba, from Waukegan, Ill., heave a mooring line on the fantail of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as the ship prepares to depart Sasebo, Japan. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 03:41
    Photo ID: 3190915
    VIRIN: 170227-N-WF272-091
    Resolution: 3300x2229
    Size: 1022.48 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JAPAN, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) departs Sasebo for spring deployment [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    Pacific
    underway
    departure
    line handling
    LHD 6
    mooring lines
    Sailors
    USN
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    deployment
    Boatswain's Mates
    BHR
    BM
    DVIDS Email Import
    #WEAREBHR

