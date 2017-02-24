A lancha, or Mexican fishing boat, was seized along with 300 red snapper, 3 shark and fishing gear, near the U.S./Mexico border after the Coast Guard caught four men aboard the boat illegally fishing in U.S. territorial waters Feb. 24, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.26.2017 16:36 Photo ID: 3190588 VIRIN: 170224-G-G0108-1002 Resolution: 1224x1632 Size: 325.33 KB Location: SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lancha and 300 red snapper seized [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.