    Lancha and 300 red snapper seized

    Lancha and 300 red snapper seized

    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    A lancha, or Mexican fishing boat, was seized along with 300 red snapper, 3 shark and fishing gear, near the U.S./Mexico border after the Coast Guard caught four men aboard the boat illegally fishing in U.S. territorial waters Feb. 24, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.26.2017 16:36
    Photo ID: 3190588
    VIRIN: 170224-G-G0108-1002
    Resolution: 1224x1632
    Size: 325.33 KB
    Location: SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lancha and 300 red snapper seized [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Lancha and 300 red snapper seized
    Lancha and 300 red snapper seized
    Lancha and 300 red snapper seized

