A lancha, or Mexican fishing boat, was seized along with 300 red snapper, 3 shark and fishing gear, near the U.S./Mexico border after the Coast Guard caught four men aboard the boat illegally fishing in U.S. territorial waters Feb. 24, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
|02.24.2017
|02.26.2017 16:36
|3190588
|170224-G-G0108-1002
|1224x1632
|325.33 KB
|SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US
|7
|0
|0
This work, Lancha and 300 red snapper seized [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Coast Guard interdicts lancha with 300 red snapper
