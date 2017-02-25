(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JGSDF and U.S. Marines hit the waves during Iron Fist 2017 [Image 2 of 2]

    JGSDF and U.S. Marines hit the waves during Iron Fist 2017

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Alvin Pujols 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Assault Amphibious Vehicles manned by Japanese Ground Self Defense Force soldiers during Exercise Iron First 2017 aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 25. Marines and JGSDF soldiers conducted an amphibious assault, launching from the USS Anchorage to the Red Beach Training Area. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise where U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedure to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alvin Pujols/ Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 17:14
    Photo ID: 3190172
    VIRIN: 170225-M-NM524-001
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 823.13 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF and U.S. Marines hit the waves during Iron Fist 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by Cpl Alvin Pujols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    JGSDF and U.S. Marines hit the waves during Iron Fist 2017
    JGSDF and U.S. Marines hit the waves during Iron Fist 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AAV
    I MEF
    JGSDF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    13th MEU
    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Assault Amphibious Vehicle
    Iron Fist
    Iron Fist 2017
    IF 17
    Japanese Ground-Self Defense Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT