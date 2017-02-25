U.S. Marine Assault Amphibious Vehicles manned by Japanese Ground Self Defense Force soldiers during Exercise Iron First 2017 aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 25. Marines and JGSDF soldiers conducted an amphibious assault, launching from the USS Anchorage to the Red Beach Training Area. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise where U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedure to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alvin Pujols/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2017 Date Posted: 02.25.2017 17:14 Photo ID: 3190172 VIRIN: 170225-M-NM524-001 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 823.13 KB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JGSDF and U.S. Marines hit the waves during Iron Fist 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by Cpl Alvin Pujols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.