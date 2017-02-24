(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines Present Award to 2017 CIAA MVP

    Marines Present Award to 2017 CIAA MVP

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Rigsby 

    6th Marine Corps District

    Colonel Jerry Carter, intelligence officer for 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force, left, and Maj. Paul Smith, reserve detachment executive officer for 6th Marine Corps District, present the Marine Corps Excellence in Leadership Award to Amaad Wilson of Bowie State University following the men’s semifinals game of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) championships at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., Feb. 24, 2017. Bowie State University defeated Livingstone College 71 to 69. The Marines are present at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships to spread awareness to student athletes and fans about career and educational opportunities in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack A. E. Rigsby/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 21:49
    Photo ID: 3188274
    VIRIN: 170224-M-CR240-004
    Resolution: 1864x1242
    Size: 697.92 KB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Present Award to 2017 CIAA MVP [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Jack Rigsby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Marines Present Award to 2017 CIAA MVP
    Marines Present Award to 2017 CIAA MVP

    TAGS

    BSU
    Marines
    Award
    6th Marine Corps District
    Bowie State University
    6th MCD
    2017 CIAA

