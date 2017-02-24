Colonel Jerry Carter, intelligence officer for 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force, left, and Maj. Paul Smith, reserve detachment executive officer for 6th Marine Corps District, present the Marine Corps Excellence in Leadership Award to Amaad Wilson of Bowie State University following the men’s semifinals game of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) championships at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., Feb. 24, 2017. Bowie State University defeated Livingstone College 71 to 69. The Marines are present at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships to spread awareness to student athletes and fans about career and educational opportunities in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack A. E. Rigsby/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 21:49 Photo ID: 3188274 VIRIN: 170224-M-CR240-004 Resolution: 1864x1242 Size: 697.92 KB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines Present Award to 2017 CIAA MVP [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Jack Rigsby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.