    CMC Visits Indiana Reservists [Image 1 of 5]

    CMC Visits Indiana Reservists

    SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Braun 

    HQMC Combat Camera

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller speaks with Marines and Soldiers at Reserve Training Center South Bend, South Bend, Ind., Feb. 24, 2017. Neller spoke about his latest message to the force, as well as answered questions from the audience. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 18:25
    Photo ID: 3188031
    VIRIN: 170224-M-EL431-0006
    Resolution: 5651x2975
    Size: 11.69 MB
    Location: SOUTH BEND, IN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC Visits Indiana Reservists [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

