Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller speaks with Marines and Soldiers at Reserve Training Center South Bend, South Bend, Ind., Feb. 24, 2017. Neller spoke about his latest message to the force, as well as answered questions from the audience. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 18:25
|Photo ID:
|3188031
|VIRIN:
|170224-M-EL431-0006
|Resolution:
|5651x2975
|Size:
|11.69 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH BEND, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CMC Visits Indiana Reservists [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
