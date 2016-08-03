(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Course lays foundation for airfield pavement management

    Course lays foundation for airfield pavement management

    MO, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2016

    Photo by Stephen Standifird 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Medieros, instructor for the Pavement Maintenance and Equipment Operators Apprentice Course, 364th Training Squadron, Detachment 1, Fort Leonard Wood, instructs an Airman on the proper handling of a pneumatic jackhammer, during a pavement repair practical exercise March 8.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2016
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Course lays foundation for airfield pavement management [Image 1 of 2], by Stephen Standifird, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Course lays foundation for airfield pavement management
    Course lays foundation for airfield pavement management

    Course lays foundation for airfield pavement management

    FLW

    • LEAVE A COMMENT