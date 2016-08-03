Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Medieros, instructor for the Pavement Maintenance and Equipment Operators Apprentice Course, 364th Training Squadron, Detachment 1, Fort Leonard Wood, instructs an Airman on the proper handling of a pneumatic jackhammer, during a pavement repair practical exercise March 8.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 16:40
|Photo ID:
|3187784
|VIRIN:
|160308-A-EX989-397
|Resolution:
|373x523
|Size:
|229.66 KB
|Location:
|MO, US
This work, Course lays foundation for airfield pavement management [Image 1 of 2], by Stephen Standifird, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
