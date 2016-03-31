Captain Kelly Youngblood aboard Mr. Pat on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigations System at Lock & Dam 14 near Spiro, Oklahoma. Mr. Pat is the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tow boat that facilitates the movement of a 150’ barge that houses a crane used for major repairs on the five lock & dam systems of the MKARNS within the Tulsa District. (Photo by Preston Chasteen/Released)
This work, The return of Mr. Pat, by Preston Chasteen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
