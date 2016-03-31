(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The return of Mr. Pat

    The return of Mr. Pat

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2016

    Photo by Preston Chasteen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Captain Kelly Youngblood aboard Mr. Pat on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigations System at Lock & Dam 14 near Spiro, Oklahoma. Mr. Pat is the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tow boat that facilitates the movement of a 150’ barge that houses a crane used for major repairs on the five lock & dam systems of the MKARNS within the Tulsa District. (Photo by Preston Chasteen/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2016
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 15:11
    Photo ID: 3187438
    VIRIN: 160331-A-IF821-003
    Resolution: 1318x888
    Size: 928 KB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The return of Mr. Pat, by Preston Chasteen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army
    Tulsa District
    Corp of Engineers

