(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Dosimetry Opens New Temporary Location

    Naval Dosimetry Opens New Temporary Location

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Gettys 

    Naval Support Activity Bethesda

    Vice Adm. Raquel Bono (center left), Director, Defense Health Agency, cuts the ribbon for the Naval Dosimetry Center (NDC) at Naval Support Attivity Bethesda with Cmdr. Thad Sharp, Officer-in-Charge at NDC, and Rear Adm. Terry Moulton, Deputy Surgeon General of the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hank Gettys/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 08:28
    Photo ID: 3186597
    VIRIN: 170216-N-SJ730-1034
    Resolution: 4206x3391
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Dosimetry Opens New Temporary Location, by PO2 Henry Gettys, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Dosimetry Opens New Temporary Location

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    Naval Support Activity Bethesda

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT