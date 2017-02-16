Vice Adm. Raquel Bono (center left), Director, Defense Health Agency, cuts the ribbon for the Naval Dosimetry Center (NDC) at Naval Support Attivity Bethesda with Cmdr. Thad Sharp, Officer-in-Charge at NDC, and Rear Adm. Terry Moulton, Deputy Surgeon General of the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hank Gettys/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 08:28 Photo ID: 3186597 VIRIN: 170216-N-SJ730-1034 Resolution: 4206x3391 Size: 6.57 MB Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Dosimetry Opens New Temporary Location, by PO2 Henry Gettys, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.