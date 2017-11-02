(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Swamp Romp competitors weather downpours, mud

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Karen Iwamoto 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII — A row of hurdles greeted participants in the 2017 Swamp Romp on Feb. 11, 2017. The Swamp Romp is part of the Commanding Officer's Semper Fit Series coordinated by Marine Corps Community Services Hawaii. Members of the Army community participated in the race. (U.S. Army photo by Karen A. Iwamoto)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 21:02
    Photo ID: 3185912
    VIRIN: 170211-A-ZZ999-006
    Resolution: 1584x1042
    Size: 684.39 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swamp Romp competitors weather downpours, mud [Image 1 of 9], by Karen Iwamoto, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Swamp Romp
    Commanding Officer's Semper Fit Series

    • LEAVE A COMMENT