An MQ-9 Reaper flies during a training mission Jan. 28, 2016, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The MQ-9 integrated with the F-35A Lightning II during Red Flag 17-1 for the first time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Clausen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 19:14 Photo ID: 3185758 VIRIN: 170128-F-YX485-001 Resolution: 3906x2704 Size: 1.18 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MQ-9 participates in Red Flag 17-1, integrates with F-35, by SrA Christian Clausen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.