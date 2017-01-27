(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MQ-9 participates in Red Flag 17-1, integrates with F-35

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Clausen 

    432d Wing/Public Affairs

    An MQ-9 Reaper flies during a training mission Jan. 28, 2016, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The MQ-9 integrated with the F-35A Lightning II during Red Flag 17-1 for the first time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Clausen/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 19:14
    Photo ID: 3185758
    VIRIN: 170128-F-YX485-001
    Resolution: 3906x2704
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MQ-9 participates in Red Flag 17-1, integrates with F-35, by SrA Christian Clausen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Creech AFB
    MQ-9
    RPA

    • LEAVE A COMMENT