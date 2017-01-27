An MQ-9 Reaper flies during a training mission Jan. 28, 2016, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The MQ-9 integrated with the F-35A Lightning II during Red Flag 17-1 for the first time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Clausen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 19:14
|Photo ID:
|3185758
|VIRIN:
|170128-F-YX485-001
|Resolution:
|3906x2704
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MQ-9 participates in Red Flag 17-1, integrates with F-35, by SrA Christian Clausen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
