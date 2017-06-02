Colorado and Jordan partner for chemical threat response exercise

Members of the Colorado National Guard and the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army participate in a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense exercise, in Jordan, Feb. 6, 2017. The Colorado National Guard has a long-standing partnership with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan through the National Guard State Partnership Program. The United States and Jordan support mutual objectives surrounding national interests and common security challenges. As a major non-NATO ally, Jordan joins the U.S. in its commitment to counter terrorism and violent extremism that threaten global security. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez-Rea)

