    W. Va National Guardsmen visit Pinch Elementary

    W. Va National Guardsmen visit Pinch Elementary

    ELKVIEW, WV, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Juchniewicz 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard

    Senior Airman Tyler Pittenger and Tech. Sgt. Jessica Mullins, both assigned to 130th Airlift Wing's Force Support Squadron, take questions from students during a visit to Pinch Elementary School on Feb. 22, 2017 in Elkview, W.Va. Airmen and Soldiers from the West Virginia National Guard joined forces to discuss their involvement in search and rescue operations in support of Operation Summer Rain, a flood that caused widespread damage throughout 44 of the state’s 55 counties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Juchniewicz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 13:56
    Location: ELKVIEW, WV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W. Va National Guardsmen visit Pinch Elementary [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Adam Juchniewicz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    W. Va National Guardsmen visit Pinch Elementary
    W. Va. National Guardsmen visit Pinch Elementary School

    WVNG
    130th AW

