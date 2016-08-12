A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper awaits maintenance Dec. 8, 2016, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The MQ-1 Predator has provided many years of service and the time has come for the Air Force to transition to the more capable MQ-9 exclusively, and retire the MQ-1 in early 2018 to keep up with the continuously evolving battlespace environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Clausen)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 12:07
|Photo ID:
|3184374
|VIRIN:
|161208-F-YX485-100
|Resolution:
|5184x3320
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AF prepares for all MQ-9 force, by SrA Christian Clausen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
