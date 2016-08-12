(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AF prepares for all MQ-9 force

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Clausen 

    432d Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper awaits maintenance Dec. 8, 2016, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The MQ-1 Predator has provided many years of service and the time has come for the Air Force to transition to the more capable MQ-9 exclusively, and retire the MQ-1 in early 2018 to keep up with the continuously evolving battlespace environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Clausen)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2016
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 12:07
    This work, AF prepares for all MQ-9 force, by SrA Christian Clausen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MQ-9
    Reaper
    Readiness
    RPA

