USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) USS Ashland Departs

170223-N-RU971-079 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 23, 2017) Lt. j.g. Ray Norris, assistant first lieutenant of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), explains well deck operations to Republic of Korea Navy Sailors, assigned to Commander, Amphibious Squadron (COMPHIBRON) 53, during a ship tour. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cameron McCulloch/Released)

