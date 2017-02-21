(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    San Diego Hosts West 2017

    San Diego Hosts West 2017

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Batchelder 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    170221-N-EH218-095
    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 21, 2017) Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTI) Lt. Damon Goodrich-Houska (left) and Lt. Ben Olivas educate and inform junior officers on the WTI program at WEST 2017. Now in its 27th year, WEST 2017 brings military and industry leaders together to engage with the makers of military platforms and the designers of today’s latest technologies. WEST 2017 is co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan J. Batchelder)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Diego Hosts West 2017, by PO2 Ryan Batchelder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

