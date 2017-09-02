(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    What I’ve Learned: Michael Eldridge

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Connor Hancock 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Cpl. Michael Eldridge, main battle tank repairer, Combat Logistics Company 13, has been training in Taekwondo for ten years and is a first degree black belt. He hopes to become an explosive ordnance disposal technician. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Connor Hancock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 17:13
    Photo ID: 3182315
    VIRIN: 170209-M-FK786-086
    Resolution: 3550x2367
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What I’ve Learned: Michael Eldridge, by Cpl Connor Hancock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    logistics
    mcagcc
    marines
    eod

