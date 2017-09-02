Cpl. Michael Eldridge, main battle tank repairer, Combat Logistics Company 13, has been training in Taekwondo for ten years and is a first degree black belt. He hopes to become an explosive ordnance disposal technician. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Connor Hancock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.22.2017 17:13 Photo ID: 3182315 VIRIN: 170209-M-FK786-086 Resolution: 3550x2367 Size: 4.42 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, What I’ve Learned: Michael Eldridge, by Cpl Connor Hancock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.