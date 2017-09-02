Cpl. Michael Eldridge, main battle tank repairer, Combat Logistics Company 13, has been training in Taekwondo for ten years and is a first degree black belt. He hopes to become an explosive ordnance disposal technician. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Connor Hancock)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 17:13
|Photo ID:
|3182315
|VIRIN:
|170209-M-FK786-086
|Resolution:
|3550x2367
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, What I’ve Learned: Michael Eldridge, by Cpl Connor Hancock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
