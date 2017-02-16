U.S. Marines with 3d Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in a tug-of-war competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. The field meet is an annual competition between 3d Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Alpha Battery and Headquarters Company. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clare J. Shaffer/Released)

