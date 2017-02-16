(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Field Meet [Image 1 of 13]

    Field Meet

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Clare Shaffer 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines with 3d Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3d Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in a tug-of-war competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. The field meet is an annual competition between 3d Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion Alpha Battery and Headquarters Company. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clare J. Shaffer/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 16:24
    Photo ID: 3182012
    VIRIN: 170216-M-CD121-583
    Resolution: 3207x2291
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Field Meet [Image 1 of 13], by LCpl Clare Shaffer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

